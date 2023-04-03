Southern Ont. driver crashes on Highway 11 after fleeing police

A southern Ontario driver is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents along a northern highway on Saturday.

On April 1, members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Perry Township, police said in a news release.

“Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was involved in a single motor vehicle collision and driver fled on foot from the scene,” said the release.

With assistance from Huntsville OPP, other units and the canine unit, the driver was located.

"No life threatening injuiries," said police.

As a result of the investigation, the 28-year-old driver from Scarborough was charged with failing to stop for police, flight from a police officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, stunt driving, identity fraud, driving with cannabis readily available, two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purposes of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.