Southern Ont. hospitals ready to accept COVID-19 patient transfers from Manitoba

Hospitals in southwestern Ontario are stepping up to help with Manitoba's COVID-19 crisis.

Stratford is one of the first local hospitals preparing to accept a patient from out-of-province, and other local hospitals are keeping ICU beds ready for possible patients.

"Ontario has committed to receive a number of COVID transfers from Manitoba given the pressure they're having," said Andrew Williams, CEO of Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance. "We'll be planning to receive a patient either today or tomorrow."

Grand River Hospital officials confirmed they have ICU beds available if needed.

Guelph General Hospital is also prepared to support out-of-province patients.

So far, Manitoba has transferred at least 23 COVID-19 patients to Ontario, including Ottawa, Thunder Bay and St. Thomas.

Earlier this week, a COVID-19 positive patient died after a failed attempt to transport them to Ontario. In a statement, Manitoba Shared Health confirmed the patient had destabilized prior to takeoff.

"Any time you're transporting somebody by air, COVID or not, there can be complications, and we've seen that certainly in the past," Manitoba's Acting Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said.

Manitoba has also transferred patients to Saskatchewan. North Dakota is also on standby.

Health officials in Ontario said the COVID-19 crisis knows no borders.

"It's not a local issue, it's not even provincial now," Williams said. "It's now pan-provincial."

The Canadian Armed Forces will arrive in Manitoba to help with the crisis later this week. National Defence said support will start Friday.