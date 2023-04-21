Southern Ont. man arrested in Timmins after stepping off bus with fentanyl, cocaine

A 30-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area received quite the welcome from police when he stepped off a chartered bus in Timmins on Tuesday.

In a joint investigation, several units from Timmins Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police arrested the man at the Spruce Street South bus station and seized $33,000 in suspected fentanyl and cocaine along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Ajax, Ont., man is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and having proceeds obtained by crime.

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a bail hearing on Thursday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.