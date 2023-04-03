Southern Ont. man charged in September Sault Ste. Marie shooting

Detectives have finally made an arrest in a Sept. 30 shooting on Grace Street in Sault Ste. Marie, police say.

An arrest warrant for a 31-year-old southern Ontario man was issued in October and five months later, he was found in custody in Toronto on unrelated charges.

The Ajax man is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm and six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Sault detectives arrested him March 30 while he was in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court April 5.

None of the charges has been proven in court.