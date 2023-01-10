Southern Ont. man charged with sex assault in the Sault
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 67-year-old man from Brantford, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 7.
Sault police said in a news release Tuesday the incident took place around 9 p.m. at a business in the 900 block of Great Northern Road.
“While at the business, the accused touched the victim for a sexual purpose without consent,” police said.
“The accused and the victim are not known to each other. The accused left the area prior to police arrival.”
Ontario Provincial Police found the suspect around midnight in Wawa and transferred him to the custody of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 8.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail court appearance.
