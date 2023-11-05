Southern Ont. man charged with weapons offences after police raid in northern Ont.

A 58-year-old man from Oshawa several weapons-related offences following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Westree, Ont., on Wednesday.

Westree Township is located about 180 kilometres south of Timmins.

Several Ontario Provincial Police units assisted the South Porcupine detachment with the execution of the warrant – including the North East Region Crime Unit, the canine unit and the tactics and rescue unit.

“A search of the residence led to the seizure of prohibited weapons and firearms with ammunition,” said police, in a news release.

The photo shared by OPP (shown below) shows more than 30 evidence tags, with several guns and countless rounds of ammunition.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible,” said police.

The accused was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7 in Timmins.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

