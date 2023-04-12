Southern Ont. man facing multiple charges in the north after a series of incidents last week

A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents that began Friday in Blind River.

On April 7 shortly after 3 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a cell phone theft from a coffee shop on Causley Street in Bling River.

The complainants advised police that they were able to track the phone using an app and the phone was now in the area of West Street.

“While dealing with this call, police received a complaint of an unwanted person at a residence on Nadon Street where a person was banging on the residence door and tried the door handle,” said police in a news release Tuesday.

“(The suspect) then took off prior to police arrival.”

Police were subsequently advised the phone was tracked to a restaurant on the west end of Causley Street.

“Once at the restaurant police were met by an employee who advised there was a suspicious person in the restaurant,” said the release.

The OPP said officers attempted to communicate with the individual when they became aggressive and assaultive towards police.

During the altercation police deployed a conductive energy weapon (CEW), commonly known as a taser, to gain control of and arrest the suspect.

“The accused was transported to local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later release back into police custody,” said police.

The following day, according to police, the accused was before the Ontario Court of Justice for a video bail hearing. The 35-year-old spit at and punched the video screen and swore at the presiding Justice of the Peace. While being dismissed from the hearing the accused activated the emergency alarm at the Blind River detachment and threw a cup of water which struck the investigating officer.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is charged with two counts of assault of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, causing a disturbance, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief under $5,000, mischief – interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property and failing to comply with a probation order.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.