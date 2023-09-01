Southern Ont. man fined $13K for illegal northern Ont. moose hunt

A southern Ontario man has been found guilty of hunting offences after a bull moose was shot and killed in northwestern Ontario and taken to southern Ontario to be processed.

Christopher Brown of Corunna, Ont., was found guilty of hunting a bull moose without a licence and transporting wildlife that was unlawfully killed. He was fined $13,000 in total.

“In addition to the fines, Brown was suspended from hunting in Ontario for a period of six years,” the province said in a news release Friday.

“Items seized during the investigation were forfeited to the Crown.”

The incident took place on Oct. 19, 2019, when Brown harvested a bull moose without a tag while hunting in the Ignace area.

“He transported the whole moose to southern Ontario, where it was then processed,” the release said.

“The investigation by conservation officers, involving witness statements, a search warrant and DNA analysis, was initiated by information provided by the OPP.”

The case was heard in front of Justice of the Peace Edith Baas in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on June 29.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

