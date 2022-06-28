Southern Ont. suspect charged with stunt driving in Sudbury
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 24-year-old suspect from Brampton is facing stunt driving charges following an incident in the early morning hours of June 25 in Sudbury.
Ontario Provincial Police said they stopped a vehicle on Highway 69 at 12:50 a.m. driving 117 km/h in a construction zone with a speed limit of 70 km/h.
The accused is now charged with racing a motor vehicle, speeding in a construction zone and driving without a valid permit.
The driver was issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 19 in Sudbury.
-
Protesters push to drop charges against Wet'suwet'en land defendersActivists rallied outside David Eby's Vancouver office calling on the B.C. attorney general to drop criminal charges against Wet'suwet'en land defenders.
-
Adventure Bay set to reopen in July after two-year closureWindsor’s largest indoor water park is scheduled to open next week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler with sunny breaks and possible midday showersRain moved through the Edmonton area overnight and delivered about five to 10 mm across the city. In the city and surrounding areas, we'll get some sunny breaks this morning. Then, another chance of showers midday as the flow switches and starts to come from the north.
-
State-of-the-art upgrades to 10 operating rooms at Queensway Carleton HospitalThe Queensway Carleton Hospital has upgraded 10 operating rooms with state-of-the-art technology.
-
Sudbury’s Junction East cost now projected at over $98 millionCity council in Sudbury gave the Junction East project its approval at Tuesday night’s meeting. The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof at a cost of $98.5 million.
-
Cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstormClouds will move in today and Ottawa could see some showers this afternoon.
-
-
Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina policeA death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Wednesday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Imperial, ExxonMobil Canada selling Alberta assets to Whitecap for $1.9BImperial Oil Ltd. says it and ExxonMobil Canada have entered into an agreement to sell the Montney and Duvernay oil and gas-producing areas of central Alberta to Whitecap Resources Inc. for $1.9 billion.