Southern Ont. suspect charged with stunt driving in Sudbury

A 24-year-old suspect from Brampton is facing stunt driving charges following an incident in the early morning hours of June 25 in Sudbury.

Ontario Provincial Police said they stopped a vehicle on Highway 69 at 12:50 a.m. driving 117 km/h in a construction zone with a speed limit of 70 km/h.

The accused is now charged with racing a motor vehicle, speeding in a construction zone and driving without a valid permit.

The driver was issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 19 in Sudbury.