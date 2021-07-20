Southern Ont. teen with no licence driving a stolen car charged in Powassan
A 15-year-old and three other passengers were arrested after a traffic complaint in Powassan revealed the car was stolen from southern Ontario, police say.
Officers with the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received the complaint around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday about a vehicle on Highway 11 at Proudfoot Road.
"The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from the Hamilton area. A short time later, the vehicle and occupants were located on Highway 11 where a high-risk takedown traffic stop was conducted," OPP said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Four people were arrested in the traffic stop and the driver has been charged with performing an unsafe move on the lane or shoulder of the road and driving without a licence. No details have been provided about the three passengers that were also arrested in the incident or what they were charged with.
The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Aug. 11.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Toronto International Film Festival to open with 'Dear Evan Hansen'The adaptation of Broadway hit and Tony-winner "Dear Evan Hansen," Edgar Wright's '60s London-themed "Last Night in Soho," and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" are just a few of the major films coming to the Toronto International Film Festival this September.
-
Camp stove allegedly causes fire along B.C. highway; suspect could be fined more than $1,000A man could be forced to pay more than $1,000 after a fire was started in a ditch along a B.C. highway over the weekend.
-
Police seek witnesses, dash cam footage of deadly dirt bike crashInvestigators are asking witnesses of a deadly collision in Georgina on Sunday to come forward with any information.
-
Next exit to 'Cronwall': Misspelled sign on Highway 417 to be replacedOntario's Ministry of Transportation says a temporary sign on Highway 417 that misspells the name of Cornwall as 'Cronwall' will be replaced.
-
University of Regina hosting hundreds of northern Sask. wildfire evacueesThe University of Regina is hosting more than 450 people from the Shoal Lake Cree Nation and the Red Earth Cree Nation who have evacuated their homes due to wildfires in the area.
-
N.S. election: Tory leader keeps candidate despite 2018 post threatening cyclistsA Progressive Conservative candidate's threatening online rant from 2018 against Nova Scotia cyclists that surfaced this week is "disturbing," says the co-president of the provincial cycling association.
-
Winnipeg man charged for social media threats against feminists, policeA Winnipeg man has been charged for making social media threats against the Winnipeg Police Service and feminists.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Prince Albert, Sask. homicide arrested in NunavutPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a Prince Albert homicide has been arrested in Nunvaut.
-
Funding for youth mental health services in Alberta to be announced Tuesday afternoonAlberta’s government is set to speak on funding that will improve mental health services for youth in the province.