Southern Ont. teen with no licence driving a stolen car charged in Powassan

A 15-year-old and three other passengers were arrested after a traffic complaint in Powassan revealed the car was stolen from southern Ontario, police say.

Officers with the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received the complaint around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday about a vehicle on Highway 11 at Proudfoot Road.

"The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from the Hamilton area. A short time later, the vehicle and occupants were located on Highway 11 where a high-risk takedown traffic stop was conducted," OPP said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Four people were arrested in the traffic stop and the driver has been charged with performing an unsafe move on the lane or shoulder of the road and driving without a licence. No details have been provided about the three passengers that were also arrested in the incident or what they were charged with.

The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Aug. 11.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.