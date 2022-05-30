Southern Ontario about to get hit by 'first heat event' of the season. Here's how hot it will get
While hot and humid weather has already touched down in Southern Ontario, temperatures are set to soar this week.
Environment Canada has issued a sweeping special weather statement for the southern edge of the province.
The weather agency is calling it the “first heat event of the season.”
Temperatures will near 30 degrees on Monday before briefly dipping into the upper teens in the evening.
On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to break 30 degrees but hover on the low end of the spectrum. The weather agency says there will be little relief from the heat that evening with temperatures only expected to drop into the low twenties.
By Wednesday, cooler air will finally break the heat, according to the weather agency.
“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” Environment Canada said in their weather alert.
“You are advised to 1) drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty; and 2) keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending more time in a cool place.”
The weather agency is encouraging Ontarians to monitor their severe weather alerts.
