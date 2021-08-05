Southern Ontario driver charged in eight-vehicle collision on Highway 11

A Brampton, Ont., driver has been charged with dangerous driving following an eight-vehicle collision on Highway 11 east of Timmins.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday they responded to the crash Aug. 4 on Highway 11 in Playfair Township, South of Ramore.

"In total, eight motor vehicles were involved in the collision and one person was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries," police said in a news release.

The 27-year-old Brampton driver was released on an undertaking after being charged and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins on Sept. 16.