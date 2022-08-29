iHeartRadio

Southern Ontario friend group wins $500k from LottoMax ticket

The group of eight winners. (OLG)

A group of eight people spread out across southwestern Ontario are splitting $500,020 after winning a Maxmillions prize of $500,000 and a secondary prize valued at $20.

The group of winners includes four Guelph residents and one Kitchener resident.

According to a media release from OLG, Kagnew Weldemicheal, the group leader, said this is a first-time win for everyone in the group.

"I checked the ticket using the OLG App and I was so happy. I told my wife first and then I called all the group members to share the news," said Weldemicheal. "We are all close friends, and we feel very blessed."

The group members are:

  • Kagnew Weldemicheal of Milton
  • Adam Debebe of Toronto
  • Daniel Mekonen of Kincardine
  • Jigssa Waqjira of Kitchener
  • Kirubel Abebe of Guelph
  • Melese Beri of Guelph
  • Surafel Abebe of Guelph
  • Yelma Waqjira of Guelph

"I was very surprised when Kagnew called," Kirubel said. "I plan to use this win to put a down payment on a house. I just got married this year."

"I plan to travel Europe with my winnings," said Jigssa.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Lotto Center on Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough.

