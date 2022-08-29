Southern Ontario friend group wins $500k from LottoMax ticket
A group of eight people spread out across southwestern Ontario are splitting $500,020 after winning a Maxmillions prize of $500,000 and a secondary prize valued at $20.
The group of winners includes four Guelph residents and one Kitchener resident.
According to a media release from OLG, Kagnew Weldemicheal, the group leader, said this is a first-time win for everyone in the group.
"I checked the ticket using the OLG App and I was so happy. I told my wife first and then I called all the group members to share the news," said Weldemicheal. "We are all close friends, and we feel very blessed."
The group members are:
- Kagnew Weldemicheal of Milton
- Adam Debebe of Toronto
- Daniel Mekonen of Kincardine
- Jigssa Waqjira of Kitchener
- Kirubel Abebe of Guelph
- Melese Beri of Guelph
- Surafel Abebe of Guelph
- Yelma Waqjira of Guelph
"I was very surprised when Kagnew called," Kirubel said. "I plan to use this win to put a down payment on a house. I just got married this year."
"I plan to travel Europe with my winnings," said Jigssa.
The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Lotto Center on Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough.
