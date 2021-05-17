Southern Ontario organizer of Sault anti-lockdown rally faces $10K fine, police say

The investigation of an illegal rally in Sault Ste. Marie last weekend has led to charges for the rally organizer, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Monday.

The resident of Springwater Township is accused of organizing the illegal rally May 15 in Bellevue Park, as well as one on May 8, police said.

"The investigation identified one person as having organized the illegal gathering, as well as an illegal gathering held on May 8," police said in a news release. "The person … was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for organizing the May 8, 2021, gathering and the May 15, 2021, gathering. A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000."

In addition to the organizer, police also charged another eight people for attending the illegal rally, violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. A conviction would result in a fine of $750.

The investigation into the April 30, May 8 and May 15 illegal gatherings remain under investigation, police said.