Southern Ontario resident charged with theft, impaired driving by Temiskaming OPP

A 29-year-old suspect has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming received a theft complaint on the morning of July 3.

Police were called just after 7 a.m. about a theft on Fourth Avenue in Englehart.

"Further investigation revealed that the driver fled the scene in a vehicle, heading southbound on Highway 11," police said in a news release July 13.

"A short time after, officers located and stopped the vehicle in a parking lot off Highway 65 East. It was determined that the driver had consumed suspected controlled substances."

The suspect, from Burlington, Ont., was tested by an OPP drug recognition expert and is now charged with numerous offences, including impaired driving, refusing a breath test, driving while prohibited, violating a probation order, having the wrong license plates and possession of break-in instruments.

The accused was released by way of an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 10 in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

The OPP reminds motorists that any amount of alcohol or drug can impair one's ability to drive. If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and report it.