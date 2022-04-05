Southern Ontario suspect charged with sexual assault on underage victim in Parry Sound

A 55-year-old suspect from Niagara Falls has been charged with sexually assaulting a victim under age 16.

Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation began March 19 when they received a complaint that an assault took place. The investigation also led to several drug charges.

Working with the OPP's anti-human trafficking unit, the suspect was arrested and charged with:

- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age;

- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age;

- Sexual interference;

- Traffic in person under 18 years of age;

- Administer noxious thing (methamphetamine);

- Administer noxious thing (crack cocaine);

- Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age;

- Two counts of failure to comply with release order;

- Trafficking in cocaine;

- Trafficking in crystal meth;

- Possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine); and,

- Possession of a schedule I substance (opioids).

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6 in Parry Sound.