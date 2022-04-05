Southern Ontario suspect charged with sexual assault on underage victim in Parry Sound
A 55-year-old suspect from Niagara Falls has been charged with sexually assaulting a victim under age 16.
Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation began March 19 when they received a complaint that an assault took place. The investigation also led to several drug charges.
Working with the OPP's anti-human trafficking unit, the suspect was arrested and charged with:
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age;
- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age;
- Sexual interference;
- Traffic in person under 18 years of age;
- Administer noxious thing (methamphetamine);
- Administer noxious thing (crack cocaine);
- Indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age;
- Two counts of failure to comply with release order;
- Trafficking in cocaine;
- Trafficking in crystal meth;
- Possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine); and,
- Possession of a schedule I substance (opioids).
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6 in Parry Sound.
