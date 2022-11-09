Southern Ontario on track to be hit with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole

The weather in southern Ontario is about to take a big change with remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole set to hit the region.

After Toronto recorded it’s warmest November temperature of all time last Saturday, flurries could be flying by this upcoming weekend.

And, ahead of that, the remnants of a tropical storm could bring a soaking rain.

On Thursday, the city will experience it’s last sunny day of a significant stretch. The temperature could also climb to 17 C.

By Friday, it will still be mild, but the second half of the day is expected to be soggy, courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole lashed parts of the northern Bahamas Wednesday, and is forecast to become a Category One hurricane before making landfall over Florida early Thursday morning. Concerns for the state include storm surge, damaging waves, coastal erosion and flooding.

The storm is then forecast to swing north toward the Canadian border. By the time it nears Ontario, Nicole will be deemed post-tropical.

Heavy rain will spread well north of the low’s track, and as far north and west as Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The Canadian Hurricane Centre says that, in the hardest hit areas, rainfall amounts could be in the 50 – 100 mm range.

The remnant low will then move across Quebec and the Maritime provinces, merging with a separate Colorado Low. That storm will sweep across northern Ontario Thursday and Friday, bringing snow, ice pellets, ice accretion and freezing rain to places like Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

As both systems depart Ontario, colder air will be ushered in thanks to brisk north and west winds. Flurries will be possible to the east of the Great Lakes, and possibly in Toronto, Saturday night and Sunday.

Temperatures will also be more typical of November, with highs in the single digits and lows near or below the freezing mark.