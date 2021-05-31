Southern Ontario woman killed in Powassan when driver towing a boat loses control

A 31-year-old woman from Scarborough has died following a collision May 28 on Highway 11 in Powassan.

Madura Anandaram was seriously injured after the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a southbound vehicle towing a boat around 10:30 p.m.

"Initially, a vehicle towing a boat lost control, rolled and landed on the highway," North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

"A northbound vehicle then collided with the rolled over vehicle, causing injuries to occupants in both vehicles. One person in the second vehicle was seriously injured."

Anandaram died in hospital May 29, police said. Highway 11 was closed for about 12 hours while officers completed the investigation.

The North East Region traffic incident management enforcement team, including a technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist, are helping with the investigation.