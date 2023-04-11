Southey RCMP ask public for help in finding man missing since April 5

Southey RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a 35-year-old man who has not had contact with his family since April 5.

Joel Campbell of Standing Buffalo First Nation advised his family he was in the Southey, Sask. area on April 5, but an RCMP news release said it is uncommon for him to be out of contact with family for so long.

Campbell is described as being five foot eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, toque, and sweatpants.

Campbell was last seen near the intersection of Highway #22 and Highway #6 around 7:30 p.m. on April 5, walking eastbound on Highway #22.

Police have been in contact with the person who gave Campbell a ride, according to the release.

While Campbell is also wanted for being unlawfully at large, RCMP are hoping to locate him and confirm his well-being. He also has connections to Fort Qu’Appelle, the release said.

RCMP asks the public not to approach Campbell and to contact Southey RCMP or police if he is spotted.