Southey RCMP seek suspect in sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation, after a girl was reportedly assaulted in Govan, Sask. the evening of June 9.
According to Southey RCMP, a preteen girl was walking in Govan, a village near the northern edge of Last Mountain Lake, when a man in a black truck approached her and allegedly assaulted her.
The suspect is described by police as being between 28 and 30 years old, standing between 5'7" and 5'10" with a medium build. He has dark brown or black hair, brown eyes, bushy eyebrows and yellowed teeth.
"We are actively investigating this incident and are providing details and this description to the public in case anyone saw this truck or a male of this description in the area on June 9," Sgt. Kim Stewart with Southey RCMP said in a release. "At the same time, we don’t want to cause panic but do want to provide the public information about this incident so that they can take safety precautions and have conversations with young family members about it, as they deem appropriate.”
Govan is approximately 111 kilometres north of Regina.
