Southlake Regional Health Centre hands over Ray Twinney vaccine clinic operations

Southlake Regional Health Centre handed over the operations of the Ray Twinney vaccination centre to the town of Newmarket and York Region Public Health.

"Southlake paved the way for mass immunization sites in our Region" said York Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji.

Since January, the hospital worked in partnership to run the clinic, one of the province's first mass vaccination centres administering almost 163,000 vaccines.

The hospital said the transition was made possible due to increased vaccination rates and decreased ICU cases.

The Southlake team is heading back to their hospital roles and turning their attention to resuming hospital services.

The hospital says the transition in management will be seamless.