Southside home scene of fire early Friday morning
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton early Friday morning.
A fire in a single-family home near 111 Street and 29A Avenue started in the basement, according to the district chief on scene, Troy Brady.
He said six residents were in the home when the flames broke out, but he did not have complete information on their conditions. However, the preliminary information was that any injuries sustained were minor.
As of 5:35 a.m., the blaze was considered under control. In total, eight fire-fighting crews attended the fire.
