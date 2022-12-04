iHeartRadio

Southwest Calgary blaze confined to empty home


The house is located on the property of an RV storage facility. It appeared to be the only structure damaged.

An empty house was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday.

It happened around three a.m., on the 17000 block of 53 Street S.W.

An investigation into how the fire started is underway.

