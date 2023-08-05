Southwest Calgary garage gutted in early-morning blaze
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A garage burned down early Saturday in southwest Calgary.
Calls about the fire, at 4732 Worcester Drive, came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The garage was gutted.
There was no word on whether or not anyone was injured or whether the blaze spread to other structures.
CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Fire Department for comment.
