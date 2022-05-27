Southwest Edmonton apartment building evacuated because of fire

A four-storey apartment building in southwest Edmonton was evacuated because of a fire early Friday morning.

As of 7 a.m., no injuries had been reported in connection to the blaze at Pineridge Apartments at 2207 118 St.

The fire was believed to have originated in a one-storey building in the courtyard that is attached to the apartments.

A fourth-floor resident, Vern Mitchell, told CTV News Edmonton he woke up maybe five minute before the alarm went off at 6:30 a.m.

"I could smell smoke. But it didn't really dawn on me; I was half awake," he recalled.

"It smelled like it was right outside the door, actually."

At 7 a.m., the fire was considered under control and firefighters were continuing to attack the flames from a hole in the roof.

Mitchell said the courtyard building serves as a common area and storage room.

"I'm just happy it's not spreading anywhere farther than where it is right now. Looks like they've got a handle on it right now."