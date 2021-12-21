Southwest Edmonton park to be named after Joey Moss

A park in southwest Edmonton will be named in honour of the late Joey Moss.

The city’s Naming Committee recently approved the naming of the park in southwest Edmonton after the former Oilers and Elks employee.

“The Moss family is ecstatic to hear the City of Edmonton is naming a park in the Keswick community after Joey Moss,” said Joey’s sister Pattie Walker in a statement. “Joey was such an inspiration to so many. We are thrilled to know that Joey’s legacy continues to live on and that our children will learn of Joey’s accomplishments and the importance of inclusion.”

Moss worked in the locker rooms of both the Edmonton Oilers and Elks, and was involved with the Winnifred Stuart Association and the Edmonton Police Service’s Lifestyle Camp. He died in October 2020 at the age of 57.

“Joey Moss was a remarkable man who was an inspiration to so many Edmontonians,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “He did so much good for our community and I am so proud that we now have a park where we can celebrate the impact he had on all of us.”

The park is located behind Moss’ namesake school at 4416 Kinsella Green SW.