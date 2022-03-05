Southwest Edmonton suspicious death under investigation: police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Homicide detectives were at a home in southwest Edmonton Saturday investigating the suspicious death of an 85-year-old woman.
The Edmonton Police Service says officers were called at 10:15 a.m. to conduct a welfare check near Ramsay Crescent and 42 Avenue.
Upon arrival, police said a woman was found dead inside the home.
An autopsy will be scheduled, EPS says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
