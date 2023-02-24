Southwest Sask. community to get funding to deal with impacts of petroleum
The Town of Shaunavon, Sask. will be receiving $36,800 in funding to deal with the impacts of petroleum hydrocarbon at an abandoned property.
Contamination was discovered at an abandoned property the town acquired in tax arrears, according to a news release from the province.
Town of Shaunavon Mayor Kyle Bennet said when the building was declared a public safety hazard, the town cleaned up the site as soon as possible.
“During the site clean-up, a contractor detected the presence of potential soil contamination by noticing a strong petroleum scent. Soil samples were collected and sent off for analysis. Our fear became reality when the samples showed hydrocarbon contamination,” he said in the release.
Environment minister Dana Skoropad said contaminated sites can pose a risk to the environment and people.
"It's great news that we can assist Shaunavon cleaning up this piece of land and help them recover some of the costs they've faced since acquiring the property," he said in the release.
This is the first successful applicant for funding through the Impacted Sites Fund, which was created to clean up contaminated sites, according to the ministry of environment.
-
Victoria businesses holding 'cut-a-thon', rally to support homeless Indigenous peopleLocal businesses in Victoria are teaming up to raise money for the Aboriginal Coalition to Endless Homelessness (ACEH).
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pauseThe 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
-
17-year-old charged after ride-share driver carjacked in BramptonA 17-year-old has been arrested after a ride-share driver was carjacked in Brampton Friday morning.
-
Waterloo region Ukranians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages onResidents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Sense of belonging:' Reintigration program has participants create woodworking projectsThe Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) hire project provides transitional employment, skill development, and training opportunities to those seeking positive lifestyle changes while engaged in reintegration and gang prevention phases.
-
Canadian mint swapping change for new $2 coin honouring QEIIThe Royal Canadian Mint is inviting Calgarians to trade in your change for the two dollar circulation coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II.
-
'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekersA report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.
-
Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surfacedA draft of Halton District School Board's (HDSB) much-anticipated professionalism policy has been released, and it does not contain any specifics on a staff dress code – something that many parents have requested to be implemented after photos of a teacher wearing prosthetic breasts went viral last year.