Southwestern Alberta regions under winter storm advisory

There's a snowstorm on the way for some communities in southwest Alberta, which could seriously affect travel in the region on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an advisory for a winter storm watch for a number of areas in that area of the province.

The agency's website says between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow is expected, which will begin sometime on Tuesday morning.

"Heavy snow is expected to start Tuesday morning with 40 centimetres of snow possible on eastern facing slopes by the time the snow subsides Wednesday evening. At lower elevations up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected," the bulletin read.

"At lower elevations precipitation may start as rain Tuesday morning before transitioning to snow by Tuesday afternoon."

ECCC says the conditions could create hazardous road conditions, so it suggests that residents "avoid travel is possible."

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Earlier snowfall warnings, such as those that affected the Peyto Lake area, Highway 93 and Jasper National Park, have since been lifted.

That weather system resulted in as many as 20 vehicles crashed on the Icefields Parkway in the vicinity of Peyto Lake.

No injuries have been reported and the scene was cleared at approximately 8:30 p.m.

RAINY IN FERNIE

A section of B.C., just beyond the boundary, is under a weather advisory of its own.

ECCC says Fernie could see nearly 50 millimetres of rain by this evening.