Southwestern Ontario getting $7M in relief support for tourism sector

The federal government has announced $7 million in relief support for the southwestern Ontario tourism sector.

The regions that have access to the $7 million in funding are:

Windsor/Essex/Sarnia-Lambton

London/Middlesex

Oxford County; Norfolk County

Haldimand County

Elgin County

Chatham-Kent

Minister Helena Jaczek, who is responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced a total investment of $68.5 million through the Tourism Relief Fund for Indigenous Tourism Ontario and 11 Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs) across southern Ontario.

“The Government of Canada investment announced today will ensure small tourism businesses and organizations in southern Ontario are supported as they find new and innovative ways to attract visitors,” said Jaczek.

This investment is expected to help tourism businesses and communities safely welcome back visitors, recover from the impacts of the pandemic and prepare for future growth.

With an investment of $3.5 million, Indigenous Tourism Ontario will provide non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 to Indigenous businesses, not-for-profit organizations, Band Councils, and Indigenous communities to invest in new or enhanced tourism experiences, upgrade tourism assets, and attract domestic and international tourists.

ITO will also deliver the Renew Indigenous Tourism program to support Indigenous organizations, businesses, and entrepreneurs as they work to recover from the pandemic. This investment will support up to 40 Indigenous projects to create and maintain up to 100 jobs.

The funds will be distributed through non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 to southern Ontario tourism-oriented businesses and organizations to innovate and invest in new and enhanced tourism experiences to attract visitors from within Canada and around the world.

The application portal for the Tourism Relief Fund remains open on the FedDev Ontario website and interested organizations are encouraged to apply online.