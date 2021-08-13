Southwestern Ontario regional airports get $3.5M in support

The regional airports in Sarnia, St. Thomas and Tillsonburg are getting a combined $3.5-million boost from the federal government.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario announced the grants through the Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI) Friday.

At Sarnia's Chris Hadfield Airport, the $1.9 million will be used in the construction of a new hangar and for "critical upgrades" including Plexiglas barriers, sanitization stations, signage and equipment to help re-establish regional scheduled service.

The funding comes less than a year after a report to Sarnia city council recommended selling off the municipally-owned airport. The report followed a halt in all commercial flights to the airport in July 2020.

In a statement, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said, “Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport is vitally important to the community and region. The federal government has sent a strong endorsement of its importance as a key part of this region’s transportation infrastructure through the RATI funding. This financial support will help position the airport for a safe and sustainable future.”

The St. Thomas Municipal Airport will receive $1.1 million for the construction of an 8,000 square metre ramp space for the parking, fuelling and servicing of regional aircraft.

There's hope the airport, which provides service to customers that include the Canadian military, will be able to use the funding to help grow its industrial client base.

And at the Tillsonburg Regional Airport -- Oxford County's only paved runway -- $535,000 will go toward the expansion of the airport's apron, extending its taxiway and constructing access roads and fencing.

In the case of all three airports, the province says the investments will help create and maintain jobs.

Minister of Economic Development Mélanie Joly added in a release, “It is important to protect our regional air transportation ecosystems for the thousands of workers employed by this sector and for the many businesses and communities that depend on it. We know that air connectivity to all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Officials say the pandemic has had a profound impact on air transportation and this funding will help the organizations remain operational.