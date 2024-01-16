Southwestern Ontario under extreme cold warning

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, ahead of what’s forecast to be an exceptionally cold night.

Wind chill values are expected to approach minus 30 overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the weather agency said in the alert.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

There’s also a danger of hypothermia.

Young children, seniors, people with chronic illnesses, those who work outside and people without proper shelter are at greatest risk.

Cold-related symptoms to watch out for include: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Warming centres are open at libraries and community centres across the Region of Waterloo. A map of places to get temporary relief from the cold is available here.

Regional housing services, meanwhile, is working to expand emergency shelter spaces for those experiencing homelessness. They’ve also been creating overflow spaces since December.

“The region has 511 emergency shelters spaces that are operated 24/7,” the region said in an email to CTV News Monday. “We have opened over 200 additional shelter spaces in the past 18 months to accommodate the community’s need.”

The region said anyone experiencing homelessness and in search of a shelter can call FirstConnect at 519-624-9133.