Southwestern Ontario well represented at upcoming Masters Tournament

When Corey Conners drove up Magnolia Lane, he arrived at Augusta National Golf Club with an added confidence.

He's coming off his second PGA tour win, just four days ago, at the Valero Texas Open.

With three consecutive top-ten finishes at the Masters, he's a legitimate contender to win this week

“I'm certainly better prepared to be in contention,” said Conners, who is making his sixth career appearance at the famed tournament in Georgia.

“I learned a lot and learned I can trust myself and in those situations. Obviously, it’s a different animal here at the Masters but that feel like if I continue to play well, hopefully I can get myself into contention for the weekend and just keep the foot down,” he added.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is one of four Canadians on the field, along with Mike Weir, Adam Svensson, and Mackenzie Hughes.

He is also one of four people with ties to Southwestern Ontario.

Weir, from Bright’s Grove, Ont., joins caddies Brennan Little (Gary Woodland), and Jace Walker (Hughes) both of St. Thomas, Ont.

“It's just something about this tournament. And once I've been here this is our third time, it is true it doesn't get old,” said Walker. “This place is awesome”.

Walker is on the bag for Hughes, who is coming off a top-eight finish at the Dell Technologies World Match Play two weeks ago.

“His putter is a huge weapon,” said Walker.

“He's one of the best putters in the world and he’s playing quite well coming in. He played great in the match play, and I think if he drives it well, it just gets easier for him. I like our chances and I’ve got a good feeling about this week,” Walker said.

This is the 20th anniversary of Mike Weir's historic win in the 2003 tournament.

However, with the lengthening of the course, Weir told TSN he needs to play the course a lot differently at age 53.

“I’m not reaching par fives in two, so I need good angles to certain pins,” said Weir, who shot two-under par in the Par 3 contest Wednesday.

“I have to be very efficient on the par fives when I have a wedge in my hand. The other holes I have to survive because I have a lot of long clubs in. If I get in the right spot I can get up and down,” said Weir. “I might sneak a birdie with long iron, make some pars and if I can shoot a couple under a day, and maybe have a good day with three or four under I could be in the mix”.

One of the things Walker looks forward to each time at Augusta is the tradition of hitting a skip shot across the pond on hole-number 16.

He successfully attempted the shot during a Monday practice round with Hughes.

St Thomas’ Jace Walker hits the “skip shot” at the @TheMasters during a Wednesday practice round while carrying for @MacHughesGolf @GolfCanada pic.twitter.com/ynUKxaLzEa

“When I got to the tee the crowd started chanting ‘caddy shot, caddy shot’,” said Walker.

“I skipped it across and it went to the back fringe, and they gave me a pretty loud roar, so that was cool,” Walker admitted. “The key to the shot is to use cut spin, because a draw wants to nosedive. Make sure the first skip is big and hit it hard, but it’s probably some luck too.”

Round one begins Thursday with Weir at 8:00 a.m as the first Canadian to tee off.

He’ll be followed by Svensson at 9:24 a.m., Hughes at 9:36 a.m., and Conners at 1:12 p.m.