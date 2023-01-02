Southwestern Public Health searching for dog involved in biting incident

Southwestern Public Health is requesting the public’s help after a dog bit a youth who was out rollerblading in Ingersoll, Ont. on New Years Day.

According to a press release from Southwestern Public Health, between 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 1, a youth was out rollerblading on the pathway between McCreery Road and Oxford Avenue in Ingersoll when they were bitten by a dog.

The health unit is requesting the public’s help in identifying the dog in order to access the risk of exposure to the rabies virus.

The dog is described as a small to medium-sized brown dog with a male owner.

The health unit asks that anyone with information about a dog fitting this description to contact Southwestern Public Health at 1-800-922-0096.