Southwestern Public Health to receive protein based Novavax COVID-19 vaccine soon
Residents in Elgin and Oxford Counties will soon have the option to receive a new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.
Southwestern Public Health will soon be receiving a limited supply of the Novavax vaccine over the next few weeks.
Health Canada authorized the use of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and over in Canada last month. It had been under review from the agency since Jan. of 2021.
The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants from symptomatic COVID-19, and 100 per cent effectiveness in preventing severe disease, according to a press release from the agency.
The Novavax vaccine will be offered to adults in Canada who have so far been unable or unwilling to receive an mRNA vaccine. Similar protein-based technology is used in hepatitis and influenza vaccines currently on the market.
To be added to the Southwestern Public Health wait list or to get more information on the vaccine, call the health unit at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.
With files from CTV News
