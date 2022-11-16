Southwestern school boards announce contingency plans as CUPE workers give strike notice

The union representing 55,000 Ontario education is poised to return to the picket line after filing a five-day notice to strike.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) said negotiations broke down between the union and the provincial government.

“I urge the Ford government to seize the time we have and do the right thing. Come forward with a deal that truly helps students catch up,” Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said Wednesday at a news conference.

The previous strike by CUPE, which was earlier this month, lasted two days before talks resumed between the labour union and the province.

Here are the contingency plans some school boards in southwestern Ontario are implementing:

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) will once again pivot to remote learning in the event CUPE holds a strike

"As before — given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools," the school board said in an update Wednesday.

The WCDSB has more than 1,200 staff represented by CUPE in multiple different roles in schools.

The school board will provide Chromebooks to students who need them.

The full statement can be read here.

HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board (HPCDSB) said it will be distributing Chromebooks to students Wednesday and Thursday.

“It would be prudent to prepare for several more days of remote learning after Monday,” the school board said in an update on its website.

The full statement can be read here.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) said on Tuesday that it would be monitoring the situation, but will do whatever it can to keep students learning in-person.

The school board noted this may prove difficult without the services of CUPE members.

The board said roughly 240 of its employees, including custodial and maintenance staff as well as adult ESL instructors, are CUPE members.

The UGDSB did not pivot to remote learning during the previous two-day CUPE strike, however, a contingency plan was in place to move to remote learning if the strike continued.

The full statement can be read here.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR

In the event of a CUPE strike, synchronous distance learning will begin at schools in the Conseil scolaire Catholique MonAvenir school board.

All students will continue learning from home, including high-needs students.

Before and after school care will be cancelled.

"For preschool services (infants, toddlers and preschoolers), childcare services will be allowed to continue to operate," the school board said. "Childcare centres will contact parents directly if they decide not to provide service to preschool groups during the strike."

Conseil scolaire Catholique MonAvenir has schools throughout South-Central Ontario, from Collingwood to Peterborough through the GTA, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo and Niagara Regions.