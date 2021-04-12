Southwold Twp. man charged after hit-and-run crash in London last month

London police have charged a 25-year-old Southwold Township man following a hit-and-run collision involving a stolen vehicle last month.

On March 19, police say a stolen Dodge Ram truck hit multiple vehicles and tress in the area of Hale and Brydges before fleeing.

An occupant of one of the involved vehicles suffered minor injuries.

On Friday evening, police located the suspect and arrested him in the 2000-block of Dundas Street.

He is charged with the following:

Mischief over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Fail to comply with release order

Dangerous operation

Fail to stop at scene of accident

He will appear in court Thursday.