Sovereignty Act 'really has no significance': Tsuut'ina Chief Roy Whitney

The Chief of Tsuut'ina Nation says that the Alberta Sovereignty Act has "no significance" when it comes to the relationship between the province and Alberta's First Nations.

In a year-end interview with CTV News, Chief Roy Whitney sat down with reporter Jordan Kanygin and expressed the view that Premier Danielle Smith's controversial Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act misrepresents the province's authority when it comes to First Nations jurisdictions.

"We're a government, they're a government," Whitney said. "They can't create laws that they see themselves governing what is our rights, framed in the constitution.

"So our treaties are international, they're not domestic," he added, "and no domestic (ie. provincial) leader can change those."

Smith was forced to apologize in mid-December after controversy erupted over comments she made comparing Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.

That apology came after Smith was criticized by First Nations chiefs for failing to consult with them on her Sovereignty Act.

Whitney said his nation is still formulating a position on the sovereignty act, but that Tsuut'ina Nation stands in solidarity with other First Nations.

"We have supported the First Nations in Alberta," he said. "We haven't had an opportunity as a council to determine what our actions are going to be, if there are going to be any actions. That discussion will take place in January.

"But there's one thing for sure I know: Our rights are enshrined in the constitution," he added. "Our treaty, our Aboriginal and our inherent rights. And nobody can change that.

"The law that (Premier Danielle Smith) is creating really has no significance in terms of the province," he said, "because they have to follow the law of the land.

"We will take that time to review it and look at it and develop our position, if there's a position to be developed," Whitney said. "And at that point in time, we will inform the province as to where we stand.

"But at this point in time," he added, "we support the resolutions the chiefs have brought forward in Alberta."

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Whitney said his focus at the moment is on economic development.

"The challenge is to create a sustainable lifestyle for our people," he said. "As our population grows, our income needs to grow with it."

Part of that might come through building a second casino to complement Grey Eagle Casino, he said.

"We're in the process of looking at the management of our casino," he said. "The management agreement we have with a company now expires, so we now have that expertise within that we can operate and manage our own casino.

"We're looking at other areas as well, as far as gaming and what that looks like with the Nation and for the Nation," he added.

"We might consider a second casino," he said, continuing. "The province has opened up licensing, so we're looking at all the opportunities that might be in front of us."

Whitney was non-committal when asked about rumours that Tsuut'ina would entertain the possibility of building a new Flames arena on the Nation.

"We've not interjected in those conversations because they're negotiating between the two parties, so, certainly they don't need us in that picture," he said. "But, if it was ever suggested, we'd certainly consider that (possibility) as a high priority."

IMPORTANCE OF ELDERS

On the Tsuut'ina website, Whitney expressed pride in the signing of the ring road agreement, says he enjoys spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and emphasized his connection with community Elders, and the important role they play in the Tsuut'ina community to help guide its youth, and keeping its history, language and culture alive.

"The Dene people are a strong, vibrant community numbering into the hundreds of thousands; one of the largest First Nation people tribes in North America," he said. "Our people tell of old legends about the separation of the Dene people through migration across western Canada, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, and the southern United States.

"We are strong, and we have our forefathers to be grateful too," he said. "The Creator has blessed us.

"We believe in supporting our youth to reach their highest education in every skill and passion our people strive," he added. "We look after each other because we are all family and, together, are a stronger Nation. "

With files from CTV Edmonton and Jordan Kanygin