Spanish, Ont., man charged with arson in Elliot Lake fire

A 45-year-old man from Spanish, Ont., has been charged with arson and uttering threats in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The East Algoma detachment received a call from the Elliot Lake Fire Department about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 about a man lighting fires near a gas station on Highway 108, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

"Police attended and spoke to the store employee who also stated that the male entered the store and threatened to burn it down. The male was located walking away, a short distance down the road," OPP said. "He was subsequently arrested."

The accused is also charged with failing to comply with a release order. He had a bail hearing in Blind River on Oct. 31.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.