Sparking stove leads to fire inside Lethbridge home

A resident, along with their pooch, are both safe after an early morning house fire in north Lethbridge.

Officials say firefighters from that city, along with personnel from the town of Coaldale, were dispatched to the scene at about 8:30 a.m.

An occupant of the home told authorities the fire started when a spark came out of the back of their stove while they were cooking.

Firefighters were at the scene until the afternoon attending to the blaze.

"Just due to the cold – it's difficult," said Deputy Chief Cody Gundlock with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.

"We had one engine break down on us here, so we're replacing that unit. But, yeah, with the extreme cold, it's just difficult to do the work."

Gundlock said everyone at the scene worked hard and kept everyone safe.

Bruce Mason, who lives there, wasn't home when the fire broke out. He says he came right over when his wife called him.

"She was upset, emotional and in tears," he said. "She jokes around with me a lot, but this time, she was serious. She said, 'Honey, the house is on fire and we have nothing.' I said, 'Well, do me a favour and get out, take Gilbert, our dog, (and) get out of the house.

"That's all that matters. The Lord will take care of everything else."

Fire crews are extending their thanks to the public for their cooperation to allow them room to fight the blaze.