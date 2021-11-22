'Sparkle Sparkle' indoor light festival brightens TELUS Spark
After a successful debut in 2020, Sparkle Sparkle is returning to TELUS Spark this year.
The indoor holiday display uses hundreds of thousands of LED lights to transform the science centre into a shimmering wonderland.
"Enjoy a sweet or savoury treat, grab a glowing drink, or visit the digital immersion experience for a stunning, walk through an interactive and immersive digital snow fall," TELUS Spark said in a news release.
The family-friendly event runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2, 2022.
Tickets for non-members are $19 for adults (18+) and $13 for children ages three to 17. Children ages two and under are free.
Visitors over 12 will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours worth of visiting, and visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a mask.
To learn more about the event or to buy tickets you can visit the Telus Spark website.
