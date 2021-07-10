SPCA looking for owner of unidentified dog rescued from Lytton, B.C.

The BC SPCA is asking the public for help identifying the owner of a dog found wandering near Lytton after the fire that destroyed most of the village late last month.

According to the SPCA, two employees of Fisheries and Oceans Canada were patrolling on 12 Mile Road near Lytton on the evening of July 8, when they spotted the dog on the side of the road.

The dog came running up to the workers' truck, apparently spooked by a thunder and lightning storm in the area, the SPCA said in a news release.

“They opened the truck door and she jumped right in," said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA, in the release.

Though the dog has no identification, Chortyk said it's obvious that the animal has been "very well cared for."

"We know someone must be very worried and missing her,” Chortyk said.

The SPCA said it has taken the dog to a veterinarian for an injury to her leg, and is now housing the dog in its emergency boarding facility in Kamloops.

The agency has also released photos of the dog, and is asking anyone with information about the animal's owner to call the SPCA helpline at 855-622-7722.