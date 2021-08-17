SPCA seeks donations for injured dog found abandoned on Vancouver Island

The BC SPCA is looking for help taking care of an injured dog that was found on its own on Vancouver Island.

The SPCA says that the one-year-old golden retriever mix, named Toki, was brought to the Port Alberni SPCA branch after she was found "abandoned outdoors."

"It’s believed the dog had been left alone to fend for herself for a while before being discovered," said the SPCA in a release Tuesday.

After she was brought in, the SPCA says it discovered that one of Toki's hind legs had fractured and did not heal properly.

"Soon, Toki will undergo a procedure for her leg to be rebroken by a specialist in Victoria to help stabilize and repair her leg," said the SPCA.

The young dog's recovery is expected to take about four to six weeks, which will also include rehabilitation efforts to rebuild strength in the injured leg.

"Despite all she is going through staff at the Port Alberni BC SPCA report that she’s been the sweetest patient, 'greeting her favorites with a tail wag, rolling over for belly rubs every time,'" said the organization.

The BC SPCA is now seeking donations for Toki's surgery and recovery, as well as for other animals.

The organization notes that Petsecure has promised to match donations up to $5,000 to help Toki recover.

Further information and donations to the BC SPCA can be made here.