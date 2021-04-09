'Speak 2 us again': B.C. looking for more feedback on its COVID-19 response

Is the province doing enough to combat COVID-19 in British Columbia? Or maybe you think it's doing too much.

For the second year, the provincial government is asking for feedback on life during the pandemic.

In a news release titled "SPEAK 2 us again," the province announced the return of its Survey on Population Experiences, Action and Knowledge (SPEAK).

Nearly 400,000 people filled out last year's survey, the government says.

For" SPEAK Round 2," residents of the B.C. are asked to fill out another online survey, which the province describes as a way for it to "better understand the experiences … over the past 12 months, asking specifically how has COVID-19 affected you and your family, and what are your needs for recovery?"

The results of the survey hosted by the University of British Columbia will be used to guide public health officials' actions, giving them a better understanding of the challenges.

In a news release, B.C.'s top doctor said officials are aware the impacts of COVID-19 and related measures have not been felt equally.

"With our immunization program now underway, it is time to look ahead and think about how we can best support people in the months ahead with the right tools and supports in place," Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

The BCCDC says last year's survey played a "key role" in identifying families with children as a group with significant concerns.

These concerns related to overall well-being during school closures, according to the province.

This year's survey, which opened Thursday, is focused on how behaviours and experiences have changed in the last year, as well as barriers to vaccinations and support for post-pandemic recovery.

Questions include whether the respondent has tested positive for COVID-19 and if they've avoided getting the test.

They're also asked questions about their general health, mental health, socializing, use of transit, specific concerns, access to health care and more.