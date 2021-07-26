Special Air quality remains in effect; haze and humidty in store

There is haze to start the day Monday, and the humidity will set it, making it feel much hotter.

Environment Canada is warning of high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires. They have issues a special air quality statement for the area.

Monday will begin with haze and a bit of fog, and will clear later in the day. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will be 27 degrees, but with the humidex it will feel like 32.

Overnight will be partly cloudy with local smoke in the air. Low of 15 degrees.

Tuesday will be increasingly cloudy and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny and a high of 26 degrees.