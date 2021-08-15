Special air quality statement in place for Calgary and most of Alberta

Smoke from wildfires to the west is reducing air quality in Calgary and much of Alberta.

A special air quality statement remains in place from Environment Canada for most regions of the province on Sunday.

"Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility at times," read the statement.

"Conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday for central regions and by Wednesday for southern regions.

Hundreds of fires continue to burn in B.C. and wildland firefighters are battling a blaze east of Canmore, which investigators have said was human-caused.

The Air Quality Health Index sat at four in Calgary on Sunday morning, which is moderate risk, and it is forecast to go up to a seven in the evening hours, which is high risk.

The warning says Albertans may experience symptoms like increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

"Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," it read.

"If your home is not air-conditioned, be sure the house doesn't get too warm when doors and windows are closed to keep out smoke. Exposure to too much heat can also result in illness."

More information can be found online.

A heat warning is also in place for most regions of the province, with temperatures expected to reach into the 30s on Sunday.

Cooler weather is forecast to arrive on Monday, bringing the possibility of showers.