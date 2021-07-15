iHeartRadio

Special air quality statement issued for Edmonton area

(CTV News Edmonton)

Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Wildfire smoke is reducing visibility and causing poor air quality, Environment Canada says.

Area residents are encouraged to take extra precautions to reduce exposure to it.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health," Environment Canada said. 

