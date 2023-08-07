Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values for Regina and Saskatoon continue to be elevated – being recorded as 9 and 7 respectively.
As of Monday – there are currently 44 active wildfires burning in Saskatchewan.
Eight are described as contained, 20 are undergoing assessment, protecting property is the focus of 12 fires while four are currently not contained.
The four uncontrolled fires – Erir04, Moore, Reimer and Bear – are all located in the Lac Île-à-la-Crosse, Patuanak and Pine River area.
As of Aug. 7, there have been 389 fires in the province this year – significantly more than the five year average of 323.
Air quality in the province is expected to improve as winds turn north-easterly on Tuesday.
