Special Calgary council meeting to address police response to duelling protests

A special meeting of council is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at city hall, as elected members are expected to discuss the police response to last Saturday’s protests in the Beltline.

Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness says she plans to bring forth a motion that would extend an olive branch to organizers of the freedom rallies to allow them to have their voices heard at council.

"A public hearing similar to what was offered to BLM (Black Lives Matter) protesters," said Wyness.

"I was raised on the mantra two wrongs don’t make a right. We will need those on council calling for escalations to call for calm."

Wyness adds that the public hearing would be conditional on the protests ending in the Beltline and contingent on the police agreeing to enforce the ending of the protests.

"If we can understand each other better, we can avoid conflict," said Wyness on Twitter.

Police say 2,000 people were present last Saturday, with a smaller opposition protest made up of Beltline residents and business owners, as well as some "professional protesters."

Police Chief Mark Neufeld on Monday said there are demonstrators on both sides that are seeking conflict, saying both groups became uncooperative.