Special cookie campaign to help fund urgent needs in Huron-Perth

Volunteers with the United Way of Perth-Huron have spent the past two days decorating cookies at Tim Horton’s locations in Blyth, Clinton and Seaforth to help raise money for the organization’s Urgent Needs Fund.

The Holiday Cookie Campaign, not unlike Tim Hortons' Smile Cookie Campaign, will fund local charities, along with Tim Hortons' camps. Fifty per cent of proceeds from the Holiday Cookie Campaign, which runs from Nov. 13 to 19, will be split between the United Way of Perth-Huron and Tim Horton’s camps.

The United Way’s portion of proceeds will be used for their Urgent Needs Fund, which pays for people’s utility bills, car repairs, groceries and other emergencies through an application process.

Tim Hortons’ in Blyth, Clinton and Brussels will be working with the United Way of Perth-Huron, but the campaign is Ontario-wide.

Tim Hortons’ in Exeter, Grand Bend and Parkhill are working with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, while the campaign in parts of London will help fund the London Food Bank.